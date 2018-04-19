Público
Público

Caixabank El juez imputa a Caixabank por blanquear capitales de la mafia china

El juez Ismael Moreno considera que las oficinas investigadas, directivos y empleados actuaron presuntamente "como canales de blanqueo de dichas organizaciones"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de Caixabank en una de sus oficinas.

El logo de Caixabank en una de sus oficinas.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Ismael Moreno ha dirigido procedimiento como investigada contra Caixabank por un delito de blanqueo de capitales por la actuación de diez de sus sucursales en el presunto favorecimiento, auxilio y ocultación de fondos de clientes de nacionalidad china, investigados en las operaciones contra la mafia china conocidas como Emperador, Chequia, Snake y Pólvora.

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 2 considera que las oficinas investigadas, directivos y empleados actuaron presuntamente "como canales de blanqueo de dichas organizaciones", aún cuando podían sospechar que sus clientes estaban inmersos en actividades ilícitas de fraude del que procedían las ingentes imposiciones en efectivo que realizaban".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas