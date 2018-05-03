Cañete fingió trabajar en Ceuta para ahorrar 15.000 euros en la declaración de la renta

Miguel Arias Cañete simuló gastos en Ceuta en 2013 cuando en realidad trabajaba desde Jerez, según publica este jueves El Confidencial. La Agencia Tributaria le obligó a pagar los 15.451 euros que se había ahorrado tras abrirle una inspección sobre su declaración de 2011, el año en que entró en el Ejecutivo como ministro de Agricultura. El actual comisario europeo de Acción por el Clima y Energía recurrió a la Justicia, pero ésta dio la razón a Hacienda. "La causa desvela que siendo diputado Cañete negociaba con cargos de Ceuta en nombre de su empresa —una petrolera que goza de un régimen fiscal favorable— en contra de lo que declaró al Congreso", informa el diario digital.
Cañete fue requerido por Haciendo para justificar "la deducción por rendimientos obtenidos en Ceuta y Melilla, aportando certificado de residencia". Antes de que en diciembre de 2011 Rajoy eligiera a Cañete como ministro, este presidía y era accionista de Petrolífera Ducar, con sede en Ceuta, una firma de su familia política controlada desde una empresa pantalla en Holanda —Havorad BV— y que a su vez tiene accionistas desconocidos en el paraíso fiscal de las Antillas Holandesas, según El Confidencial.
Hacienda consideraba que Cañete se había deducido ingresos por actividades en Ceuta —la ley del IRPF establece que las rentas obtenidas en Ceuta tendrán una deducción del 50%— cuando su despacho lo tenía en Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). Por otra parte, el Tribunal Económico Administrativo Regional de Madrid ratificó en 2016 la decisión de la inspección de Hacienda.
