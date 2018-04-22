La justicia alemana ha solicitado al Tribunal Supremo información más detallada acerca del papel de Carles Puigdemont en el 1-O. En concreto, el Tribunal Superior de Schleswig-Holstein quiere determinar si el expresident de la Generalitat ordenó a los Mossos que no actuaran para impedir el referéndum.
Mientras que los jueces alemanes estudian la eurooden emitida por el juez del TS Pablo Llarena, la petición busca precisar hasta qué punto Puigdemont ordenó a la policía autonómica facilitar las votaciones durante el 1-O, según informa La Vanguardia.
En este sentido, los jueces alemanes quieren determinar qué instrucciones recibieron los Mossos d'Escuadra, ya que el juez Llarena señala en el auto de procesamiento que Carles Puigdemont, al exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras, y al exconseller de Interior, Joaquim Forn, conocían la orden de suspensión del referéndum emitida por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat), así como la presencia de 6.000 agentes de la Policía y la Guardia Civil para impedir las votaciones, tal y como señala el rotativo.
En una resolución para rebatir los argumentos del tribunal alemán sobre la existencia de violencia en el procés, el Supremo alertó el pasado martes que si hubieran intervenido más agentes, "es muy probable que todo acabara en una masacre y entonces sí sería muy factible que el resultado de la euroorden fuera muy distinto".
