La Mesa del Parlament ha aceptado este martes que el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont (JxCat) pueda delegar su voto en un compañero de su grupo y lo ha hecho pese a que los letrados de la Cámara han advertido de que existen dudas de que sea legal.
Fuentes parlamentarias consultadas por Europa Press han explicado que la delegación de voto se ha tramitado con el voto a favor de ERC y JxCat, los dos partidos independentistas que tienen mayoría en la Mesa del Parlament, y pese al rechazo de Cs y PSC.
JxCat defendió la semana pasada que ya se daban las condiciones para que Puigdemont pueda delegar el voto, ya que ha pasado a disposición judicial en Alemania, donde se encuentra privado de libertad desde el domingo 25 de abril.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
