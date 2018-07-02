Carlos Floriano, diputado del PP, pregunta al Gobierno si las gafas de sol de Sánchez están graduadas

El diputado del PP Carlos Floriano ha presentado una batería de preguntas dirigidas al Gobierno para conocer el coste del traslado en el helicóptero Súper Puma del jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, desde el Palacio de la Moncloa hasta la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz y para saber si lleva gafas de sol graduadas.
Floriano acompaña las preguntas con las dos fotografías que difundió el Gobierno a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter, en una de las cuales se puede ver a Sánchez momentos después de bajar del helicóptero y en otra dentro del avión oficial que le llevaba de Torrejón a Bruselas, el pasado 24 de junio, con gafas oscuras de sol, repasando unos documentos junto a un colaborador.
Floriano desea conocer si el helicóptero se utilizó para el traslado desde Moncloa a Torrejón o si se usó para otro trayecto y cuál fue el gasto que supuso, incluido el coste estimado de personal y el combustible. De hecho, en una de sus preguntas Floriano quiere saber si las gafas de sol están graduadas.
En otra de sus preguntas, el diputado del PP cuestiona si Sánchez sabe que entre la Moncloa y Torrejón hay poco más de 25 kilómetros y si sopesó en algún momento recorrer esa distancia en coche, teniendo en cuenta -alega Floriano- que los domingos a esas horas no hay problemas de tráfico.
Así las cosas, Floriano incide en si era necesario efectuar "tan corto trayecto" en helicóptero "para hacerse la foto publicada en Twitter con el Súper Puma detrás o simplemente se aprovechó la circunstancia, aunque el viaje fuera mucho más caro que en coche".
"Una vez que ya tiene la foto con el Súper Puma, ¿es posible que el presidente piense en el futuro viajar en coche a Torrejón en vez de realizar el trayecto en helicóptero?", inquiere Floriano, que también pide un detalle de los viajes en ese medio de transporte y en ese mismo desplazamiento en las dos presidencias del Gobierno anteriores a Sánchez.
