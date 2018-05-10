La secretaria de Igualdad del PSOE, Carmen Calvo, ha subrayado este miércoles que el feminismo "no puede ser solo salir a la calle" y "debe pasar a la acción" con propuestas concretas porque "la verdadera Marca España fue el recital que dieron millones de mujeres el pasado 8M".
Calvo se ha expresado así en la inauguración de la jornada "La Cultura de la Igualdad" celebrada en el Senado, donde ha instado a aprovechar que el feminismo "está en la agenda política con el respeto y la seriedad que se merece".
"No solo queremos escuchar, aportar, proponer y debatir. Queremos pasar a la acción. Queremos objetivos: debate y acción. Queremos saber qué leyes hay que modificar, qué nuevas propuestas y reformas legislativas queremos impulsar. Las calles son imprescindibles. Es algo necesario y emocionante", ha añadido.
De ahí que haya insistido en que la jornada que se está celebrando en la Cámara Alta sirva para alcanzar propuestas concretas.
"En lo único en lo que no se nos discrimina es en el pago del IRPF. En lo demás, en todo. El machismo es incompatible con la democracia. La calle y las instituciones no pueden andar solas y aquí queremos unirlas a las a dos", ha concluido.
Por su parte, el portavoz socialista en el Senado, Ánder Gil, ha destacado que en el ámbito de la cultura es donde se está más lejos de alcanzar la igualdad, algo que no se puede permitir porque "es una cuestión de justicia social" y supondría perder "la mitad del valor creativo" de nuestro país.
Solo en 2017, ha detallado, las mujeres estuvieron detrás del 7 % de las películas, del 14 % de los premios literarios y del 20 % de las reseñas de libros; además, en la RAE solo hay 8 mujeres del total de 43 miembros; en la Real Academia de Historia, 5 de 27, y en la de Bellas Artes, 5 de 56.
