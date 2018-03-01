Público
MADRID Carmena cierra el parque de El Retiro ante la previsión de fuertes rachas de viento

El parque permanecerá cerrado hasta mañana viernes a las 15 horas. El Consistorio intenta evitar que la caída de ramas o árboles puedan poner en riesgo a las personas que paseen por esta zona verde.

Parque del Retiro en Madrid.- EP

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid cerrará el acceso al parque de El Retiro esta tarde, a partir de las 18 horas, como medida de prevención ante las fuertes rachas de viento anunciadas por la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMT), y en aplicación del 'Protocolo de gestión de incidencias y actuación ante la previsión de situaciones meteorológicas excepcionalmente adversas'.

Según las previsiones de la AEMET, la velocidad máxima del viento podría alcanzar los 48 kilómetros por hora a las 19 horas, con rachas máximas de 89 kilómetros por hora, por lo que el Ayuntamiento ha activado el nivel de alerta roja (rachas de viento superiores a 85 km/h) que implica el cierre de todos los accesos del parque, para evitar que la caída de ramas o árboles puedan poner en riesgo a las personas que paseen por esta zona verde.

El cierre se realizará una hora antes de llegar al nivel de alerta roja porque a las 18 horas ya se esperan rachas de viento máximas de 82 kilómetros por hora. El parque permanecerá cerrado hasta mañana viernes a las 15 horas, para que técnicos municipales puedan realizar una primera inspección de incidencias que se hayan podido producir y valorar la situación.

Policía Municipal colaborará en el cierre del recinto y tanto bomberos como SAMUR estarán avisados por si es necesaria su presencia.

