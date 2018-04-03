Carmena destaca que el pueblo de Madrid luchó en 1936 "por la democracia desde la legalidad"

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha destacado que el pueblo de Madrid luchó en 1936 "por la democracia desde la legalidad porque fueron otros las que la rompieron". Estas palabras han sido pronunciadas en la inauguración de la exposición No pasarán, que estará disponible en la Sala de Bóvedas de la Casa de la Panadería de la Plaza Mayor.
La exposición, formada por fotografías, carteles, películas y documentos inéditos permanecerá tres meses y narra los 16 días de noviembre de 1936 en los que el pueblo de Madrid se levantó contra las tropas sublevadas, "contra el fascismo" y "por la libertad".
La exposición, en la que los protagonistas son los madrileños anónimos, será la primera gestionada directamente por la Oficina de Derechos Humanos y Memoria del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
(Seguirá ampliación)
