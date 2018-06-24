Público
Público

Carmena pide un pacto de Estado sobre inmigración para no tener que "improvisar" soluciones alternativas

Carmena ha asegurado ante los medios de comunicación, durante el acto de celebración del Patrón de la Policía Municipal, San Juan Bautista, que la inmigración es algo que tiene "una incidencia municipal enorme" porque los Consistorios son "la primera línea de acogida". 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena. / EP

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena. / EP

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha pedido este domingo a los partidos un pacto de Estado sobre inmigración "por solidaridad humana" y para que los ayuntamientos no tengan que "improvisar" soluciones alternativas cuando reciben a un grupo de inmigrantes o refugiados en sus ciudades.

Carmena ha asegurado ante los medios de comunicación, durante el acto de celebración del Patrón de la Policía Municipal, San Juan Bautista, que la inmigración es algo que tiene "una incidencia municipal enorme" porque los Consistorios son "la primera línea de acogida".

Además, ha explicado que cuando llega un colectivo de emigrantes al aeropuerto de Barajas-Adolfo Suárez o a una estación de autobuses, lo primero que hacen las autoridades es "llamar al Ayuntamiento".

En esta línea, Carmena ha subrayado que el Consitorio madrileño está dispuesto a acoger algunos migrantes rescatados por el Aquarius, el barco que rescató a 629 inmigrantes y atracó el pasado domingo en el puerto de Valencia, porque no van "a dejar a nadie en la calle". Así se lo ha comunicado al Ejecutivo del Presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con el que está en "comunicación constante".

Etiquetas