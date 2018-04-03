La asignación que recibe anualmente la Casa del Rey aumentará en 2018 un 0,87%, al pasar de los 7,82 millones de euros del pasado ejercicio a 7,89 millones de euros, después de cuatro años de recortes, dos de congelación y una subida del 0,56% en 2017.
La Constitución establece que el jefe del Estado dispone anualmente de "una cantidad global para sostenimiento de su familia y de su Casa y distribuye libremente la misma", motivo por el que en el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado presentado hoy en el Congreso por el ministro Cristóbal Montoro únicamente figura la cantidad global que recibirá la Casa del Rey.
La subida del 0,56% para 2017 fue la primera aplicada a la partida presupuestaria de la Casa del Rey desde 2009, ya que esta asignación se mantuvo congelada durante 2010 y disminuyó un 12,58% en los cuatro años siguientes, hasta quedar en 2014 en 7,77 millones, cantidad que se mantuvo invariable en los dos siguientes ejercicio.
En cuanto a las retribuciones de la Familia Real, hasta ahora han registrado un incremento anual del 1% desde que Felipe VI, tras ser proclamado rey, decidió disminuir un 20% la asignación para el jefe del Estado y asignar a su padre el 80% de esta cantidad.
En 2017, la retribución anual de Felipe VI fue de 238.908 euros brutos y la remuneración del rey Juan Carlos 191.124 euros, mientras que la reina Letizia recibió 131.400 euros brutos. La cantidad para doña Letizia supone un 55% de la de don Felipe y un 2,3% menos de lo que cobraba la reina Sofía, quien ahora ingresa 107.520 euros anuales, que representan el 45% de lo recibido por el rey.
