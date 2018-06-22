Casado defiende su currículum: "Si alguien cree que tengo alguna vulnerabilidad, le aseguro que no"

El exvicesecretario de Comunicación del PP, Pablo Casado, ha defendido este viernes su currículum y ha recalcado que no ha "engañado" ni tiene "nada de ocultar". Es más, ha dicho que si alguien cree que por este asunto tiene "alguna vulnerabilidad", en medio de la carrera por la sucesión de Mariano Rajoy, lo ha rechazado de plano.

En declaraciones en TVE, Casado se ha quejado de que se ponga el foco en sus estudios universitarios y "cosas de hace 10 años" porque se presenta al congreso del PP en vez de hablar de la economía o de lo que "está pasando" con el nuevo Ejecutivo socialista sobre Catalunya o un posible acercamiento de presos.

"Conciencia tranquila"

Casado ha afirmado que si no tuviera la "conciencia muy tranquila" no daría "este paso" de competir por la sucesión de Mariano Rajoy y ha señalado que también el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, tuvo un problema con sus estudios y su currículum y, sin embargo, de eso no se habla. A su entender, estas cuestiones afectan porque al final la gente "no diferencia lo importante de lo accesorio".

Tras recordar que desde el primer día el presentó la documentación ante la prensa, ha criticado que se estén publicado titulares para "perjudicarle" en el proceso interno del PP. "Todo lo que tengo en mi currículum es lo que he hecho, no he engañado a nadie", ha resaltado.

Además, ha señalado que no se trata de una oposición a registro de la propiedad sino un curso de acceso a la investigación que luego no hizo. "Mi proyecto es de futuro, quiero ilusionar a la gente. Y digo una cosa, yo no tengo nada que ocultar. Y si algunos creen que por esto tengo alguna vulnerabilidad, les aseguro que no", ha concluido.

