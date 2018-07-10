Pablo Casado, candidato a presidir el PP, tiene claro que la baza feminista no debe ser suponer una ventaja para su rival, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. En declaraciones en el programa Al Rojo vivo, de La Sexta, Casado ha respondido a Celia Villalobos, quien el día anterior, también en La Sexta, expresó su apoyo a Sáenz de Santamaría por ser mujer. "La mujer lo que tiene que reivindicar es lo mismo que los hombres, la igualdad de oportunidades, ser mujer no es un mérito para llegar a la presidencia del Gobierno, sino lo que ofreces a la sociedad".

Casado también respondió a las críticas de Sáenz de Santamaría que este mismo martes le reprochó buscar hueco "jugando a dividir entre señoras", en clara alusión a su acercamiento a María Dolores de Cospedal. "Yo no entiendo la diferencia entre señoras y señores. No diferencio a nadie por su género, eso lo hacen otros partidos. Siempre he defendido la igualdad de oportunidades y políticas sectoriales que beneficien a todos por igual. Por eso me extraña que en el partido que defiende la libertad y el no colectivismo y la igualdad de oportunidades estemos hablando de señoras y señores. Yo no trato de dividir a nadie, al contrario, yo trato de unir al partido. Hace falta una candidatura que ambas candidatas y sus equipos se sientan integrados".

Anteriormente a estas declaraciones, en un acto en el que estuvo acompañado por la expresidenta del PP del País Vasco María San Gil, el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, el líder opositor venezolano Lester Toledo, los padres de Leopoldo López y otros miembros de la comunidad venezolana en Madrid, Casado ya había expresado su apuesta por la integración y que quiere que el resto de aspirantes a liderar el partido, incluidos los que perdieron la primera vuelta, tengan su sitio en su candidatura en el próximo Congreso extraordinario.

Según Casado, la integración "se va a dar" una vez que se produzca la segunda vuelta de la votación en el Congreso y reconoció que "por supuesto que hay que integrarse" pero no antes de que elijan los compromisarios. "Iremos todos unidos", aseveró.