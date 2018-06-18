"Yo soy el candidato de los afiliados y militantes". El vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP, Pablo Casado, se ha presentado así al anunciar de manera inesperada este lunes su candidatura a la Presidencia de la formación, que se decidirá en su XIX Congreso, previsto para los días 20 y 21 de julio.
Ante la sede del partido, en la calle Génova, Casado ha reivindicado su carácter conciliador, vendiéndose como un "experto en unir" y en "intentar sumar y multiplicar". "Me siento legitimado y sobre todo ilusionado para revitalizar el partido y volver a poner de moda ese centrismo, el centro derecha", afirmaba.
Los paralelismos con el discurso del líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, eran evidentes en este punto, y se acrecentaron cuando Casado verbalizó su deseo de presentarse "como una persona que consiga liderar la España de los balcones. La España que sacó una bandera de España diciendo que querían enfrentarse al independentismo y revitalizar la nación española", apostillaba, para después citar a Emmanuel Macron, el único dirigente extranjero que ha reivindicado,y que también es una constante en el discurso de Rivera.
En esta línea, el dirigente del PP ha insistido en que el mayor reto que afrontan hoy es hacer ver a todos los españoles que el PP "es la casa común del centro derecha", y lograr el retorno de los simpatizantes que perdieron "la confianza en su partido", y hoy se sienten identificados con las siglas de Ciudadanos y Vox.
Pendientes de Feijóo, Santamaría, Cospedal...
Por el momento, han anunciado también su intención de competir por liderar el PP el secretario Ejecutivo de Relaciones Internacionales del PP, José Ramón García-Hernández, el exministro de Asuntos Exteriores José Manuel García-Margallo, y el expresidente de Nuevas Generaciones de la Comunidad Valenciana, José Luis Bayo. Cada candidatura debe contar con al menos de 100 avales de afiliados, según recogen los Estatutos del partido.
Diferentes cargos del PP están pendientes de si también da ese paso el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo o la exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. En las quinielas aparecen también otros nombres, como la secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal o incluso el exministro de Fomento Íñigo de la Serna.
(Habrá ampliación)
