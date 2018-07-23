Público
El nuevo líder del PP Casado quiere verse con Santamaría el miércoles, y antes reunirse con Rajoy

El nuevo presidente del PP anuncia que su primer Comité Ejecutivo tendrá lugar el jueves, en Barcelona y no en Madrid, para dejar clara cuál es la "prioridad" de su proyecto. Ahí desvelará quiénes obtienen cargo en el nuevo PP

Fotografía facilitada por el Partido Popular de sus candidatos a la presidencia del partido, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y Pablo Casado en una reciente cena del partido. (EFE)

Pablo Casado asegura que todavía no tiene claro cómo repartir los cargos en la nueva dirección del partido. Con la lista al Comité Ejecutivo Nacional y a la Junta Directiva Nacional ya aprobadas por los compromisarios este fin de semana, y con apenas dos sillones libres en el primer órgano, el flamante presidente del PP se reunirá el miércoles con la perdedora del XIX Congreso, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, para ver "la disponibilidad de su equipo para integrarse".

No ha detallado qué ofrecerá a Santamaría, a la que asegura que no verá hasta entonces porque "va a estar fuera de Madrid hasta entonces". Antes de esa fecha, además, quiere reunirse con el expresidente del partido, Mariano Rajoy, tal y como ha detallado este lunes, en una entrevista en la COPE.

Casado también ha avanzado que no reunirá al Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del partido hasta el jueves, y que en lugar de hacerlo en Madrid, como es costumbre, este órgano se reunirá en Barcelona, para dejar clara cuál es la "prioridad" del nuevo PP -retornado, según Casado, que hoy repetía su consigna de que "El PP ha vuelto"-.

(Habrá ampliación)

