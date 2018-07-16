Público
Pablo Casado Casado, que ya se vende ganador de la Presidencia del PP, farda de apoyos y promete integrar a Santamaría

El aspirante a liderar el partido conservador se deshace en elogios a la secretaria general, María Dolores de Cospedal, minutos después de que esta anunciase que lo apoya, y resume su propuesta política en un desayuno informativo en el que no faltan los dardos contra su rival, la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno: “Pido disculpas por hacer política en un proyecto interno”.

Debate de altura entre Casado y Soraya: ¿37 años es ser mayor?

Pablo Casado se vende ya como ganador del Congreso que decidirá al sucesor de Mariano Rajoy. Escoltado por una nutrida representación de dirigentes de su partido, el vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP ha fardado hoy de contar con el respaldo de los cuatro candidatos que no pasaron de la primera vuelta, y se ha deshecho en elogios hacia la que hace apenas diez días era su rival, María Dolores de Cospedal.

Apenas unos minutos después de que la secretaria general del PP anunciase su apoyo a Casado, éste pasaba de las críticas a su exrival a deshacerse en elogios a su “amiga” y “referencia política indiscutible”, con la que comparte “una idea clara de lo que necesita el PP y lo que necesita España”. (Habrá ampliación)

