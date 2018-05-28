La Audiencia Nacional ha dictado prisión inmediata sin fianza para el extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, sentenciado a 33 años y 4 meses de cárcel; para el exalcalde de Majadahonda Guillermo Ortega (38 años y 3 meses), y para el exconsejero madrileño Alberto López Viejo (31 años y 9 meses). Al resto de los 15 condenados por Gürtel que han comparecido se les notificará la decisión el miércoles.
La Fiscalía había explicado la gravedad de los delitos de Bárcenas y porque oculta parte de su patrimonio en el extranjero, que se estima pudo alcanzar la cifra de 47 millones de euros, según fuentes presentes en la vistilla.
Frente a los argumentos de la Fiscalía, Luis Bárcenas ha replicado a preguntas de su abogado que él ha cumplido "escrupulosamente" todas las medidas cautelares que se le han impuesto en estos años, con el fin de eludir su ingreso en prisión. Su abogado, Joaquín Ruiz Infante, ha reprochado a la Fiscalía que cuando pidió la vistilla aún no se había leído la sentencia, conocida el pasado jueves.
Bárcenas ya estuvo en prisión provisional casi dos años, cuando ingresó en la prisión de Soto del Real en junio de 2013 y la abandonó en enero de 2015, tras abonar una fianza de 200.000 euros.
Durante las vistillas, que se han celebrado de forma individual entre las 10.40 horas y poco antes de las 15.00, la Fiscalía ha solicitado en total el ingreso en prisión por riesgo de fuga de once de los 15 condenados por Gürtel que han tenido que comparecer y para el resto ha solicitado comparecencias periódicas y retirada de pasaporte.
(Habrá ampliación)
