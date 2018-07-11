Público
Caso ITV Oriol Pujol rubrica el pacto con la Fiscalía y acepta una pena de dos años y medio de cárcel

El acuerdo impedirá que el caso ITV sea juzgado por un tribunal popular.

Oriol Pujol sale de la Ciudad de la Justicia. EUROPA PRESS

El exdirigente de CDC Oriol Pujol ha aceptado este miércoles una condena de dos años de cárcel por cobrar comisiones ilegales de empresarios afines del sector de las ITV, en un pacto al que se han sumado los otros cinco imputados en el caso, lo que le evitará ser juzgado por un tribunal popular.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el acuerdo, que se ha firmado este miércoles en la sede de la Fiscalía y deberá ser rubricado ante la presidenta del jurado, incluye una condena de dos años de cárcel para el empresario Sergi Alsina, amigo íntimo de Oriol Pujol, y penas de cárcel sustituibles por una multa de 83.210 euros para Anna Vidal, esposa del exdirigente y exdiputado de CDC.

El acuerdo de este miércoles impedirá que el caso ITV sea juzgado por un tribunal popular, después de que el pacto parcial que Oriol Pujol firmó el año pasado con la Fiscalía se frustrara, por decisión de la magistrada presidenta del jurado, porque el acuerdo no abarcaba a todos los acusados.

