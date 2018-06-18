Público
Caso Nóos Diego Torres pide la suspensión de su condena por el caso Nóos mientras se tramita el indulto

La Audiencia de Palma había dado cinco días al exsocio de Urdangarin para ingresar en prisión tras ser condenado a cinco años y ocho meses, un plazo que finaliza este lunes, cuando su abogado ha pedido la suspensión de la ejecución de la pena.

Diego Torres tras comparecer en la Audiencia de Palma. / EFE

El exsocio de Iñaki Urdangarin, Diego Torres, ha solicitado la suspensión de la ejecución de la condena de cinco años y ocho meses de cárcel a la que fue sentenciado por el caso Nóos mientras se tramita su solicitud de indulto, ha informado este lunes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares.

La Audiencia de Palma había dado cinco días a Torres para ingresar en prisión después de que el Tribunal Supremo lo condenara a cinco años y ocho meses de prisión, un plazo que finaliza hoy, cuando su representación procesal ha pedido la suspensión de la ejecución de la pena.

Fuentes cercanas al caso han informado de que Torres ha solicitado cumplir la condena en el centro penitenciario Can Brians 2.

En el caso Nóos, el Supremo confirmó la semana pasada condenas de prisión para Urdangarin (cinco años y diez meses), Torres y el expresidente balear Jaume Matas (tres años y ocho meses).

Urdangarin ha ingresado hoy en la prisión de Brieva, en Ávila, mientras Matas entró voluntariamente en la cárcel madrileña de Aranjuez el miércoles pasado.

