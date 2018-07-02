Público
Caso Pretoria Condenado a siete años de cárcel el exdiputado del PSC que lideró la trama Pretoria

La sentencia por corrupción urbanística en municipios catalanes entre los años 2002 y 2009 condena a penas de hasta siete años a un total de once personas, entre ellas Lluís Prenafeta y Maciá Alavedra, ambos de CiU.

Juicio del caso Pretoria por corrupción urbanística en municipios catalanes. EFE/Archivo

La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a siete años de cárcel al exdiputado del PSC y líder de la trama Pretoria, Luis Andrés García, Luigi, así como a otros cinco años y ocho meses al exalcalde de Santa Coloma de Gramanet Bartomeu Muñoz por corrupción urbanística en municipios catalanes entre los años 2002 y 2009.

La sentencia del caso Pretoria condena a penas de hasta siete años a un total de once personas, entre ellas el exsecretario de Presidencia de la Generalitat Lluís Prenafeta y el exconsejero de Economía Maciá Alavedra, ambos de CiU, que llegaron a un acuerdo con la Fiscalía y han sido sentenciados a casi dos años de cárcel cada uno y multas de 5,8 y 3,2 millones de euros, respectivamente.

Este caso gira en torno a operaciones urbanísticas desarrolladas durante los años 2002 a 2009 en las localidades de Santa Coloma de Gramenet, San Andrés de Llavaneras y Badalona, así como las ganancias que los acusados ingresaron en sus patrimonios directamente o bien a través de intermediarios o testaferros.

