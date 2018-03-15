Público
Caso Púnica Granados lleva al juez facturas falsas para probar la financiación irregular del PP 

El exsecretario general del partido aporta nuevos detalles que señalan a Esperanza Aguirre, Ignacio González, Cristina Cifuentes e Isabel Gallego.

Francisco Granados a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Javier Lizón

El exsecretario general del PP en Madrid Francisco Granados ha aportado este jueves al juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, que le investiga por la trama de corrupción Púnica, facturas presuntamente falsas de la Consejería de Justicia que dirigía Alfredo Prada -que le precedió en el cargo- y que él cree que servían para pagar los gastos de esa "campaña paralela" de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre en las elecciones 2007.

Fuentes presentes en la declaración han señalado a Europa Press que Granados está dando a preguntas de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción nuevos detalles sobre la financiación irregular del PP de Madrid apuntando a Esperanza Aguirre y otros altos cargos del partido como Ignacio González, Cristina Cifuentes y la que fuera jefa de prensa de la expresidenta Isabel Gallego.

Entre la documentación aportada este jueves a la Audiencia Nacional Granados ha incluido según las mismas fuentes facturas que implicarían en la trama de corrupción al expresidente de Telemadrid Álvaro Renedo y al fallecido periodista Germán Yanke.

Sobre este último punto, Granados ha denunciado que tanto Aguirre como González habrían contratado gastos electorales extra sin control del PP que eran abonados mediante contrataciones falsas de periodistas de la cadena autonómica.

