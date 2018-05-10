El ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, ha lamentado hoy que "esto de la política" se haya convertido "en una profesión de alto riesgo" por el "sometimiento extremo a la crítica y la supervisión" de los responsables políticos.
Una reflexión que Catalá ha hecho en la inauguración del IV Open del Arbitraje cuando se ha referido de forma implícita a las críticas que ha recibido por sus declaraciones tras las sentencia de La Manada.
"Cuando uno acude a este tipo de actos acude con cierto grado de preocupación e inquietud porque nunca sabes muy bien por dónde vas a salir", ha dicho el ministro antes de lamentar que "la actualidad va demostrando que esto de la política se ha convertido en una profesión de alto riesgo debido al sometimiento extremo a la crítica y la supervisión".
El ministro ha dejado claro que, "con mayor o menor acierto", desde su departamento se trabaja a diario para mejorar la Justicia "en términos absolutos y en mayúsculas", lo que incluye trabajos de distinta índole como puede ser impulsar reformas legislativas como la planteada en estos momentos sobre los delitos sexuales en el Código Penal.
"Pese a que a algunos les parezca que las leyes no deben revisarse en caliente, yo creo firmemente que el Derecho debe ir acompañado de la transformación social de diversa índole", ha concluido.
