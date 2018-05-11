Público
Público

Catalunya El 48% de los catalanes sigue apoyando una Catalunya independiente

Según una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) de la Generalitat, el resultado es prácticamente igual al de octubre de 2017, cuando un 48,7% se mostró a favor de constituirse en un Estado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Miles de independentistas se manifiestan en Bruselas con pancartas contra la UE. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Miles de independentistas se manifiestan en Bruselas con pancartas contra la UE. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Un 48% de catalanes apoya que Catalunya se convierta en un Estado, mientras que un 43,7% lo rechaza, un 5,7% no lo sabe y un 2,6% no contesta, según una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) de la Generalitat que ha presentado este viernes su director, Jordi Argelaguet.

Respecto a la encuesta de octubre de 2017, los datos experimentan pequeños cambios: entonces un 48,7% apoyaba la independencia y un 43,6% la rechazaba. Sí hay cambios sustanciales respecto a junio de 2017, cuando querían la independencia un 41,1% y la rechazaba un 49,4%.

Se trata de una encuesta realizada a 1.500 catalanes, con un margen de error +-2,53% y elaborada del 7 al 27 de abril, es decir, en plenas negociaciones entre independentistas para desbloquear la legislatura en Catalunyaa e investir a un presidente.

Etiquetas