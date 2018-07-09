El 62 % de los catalanes es favorable a negociar una mejora del autogobierno con el Estado, mientras que el 21,5 % apuesta por buscar la independencia para avanzar hacia una nueva república, según un sondeo de Gesop para El Periódico.
La encuesta, que el diario ha publicado este lunes en su edición en papel y que este domingo ha avanzado en su página web, se publica la víspera de la reunión que mantendrán este lunes en la Moncloa el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el de Catalunya, Quim Torra.
El sondeo pone en evidencia que la mayoría de catalanes aboga por negociar más autogobierno con el nuevo Ejecutivo socialista en lugar de optar por la vía de la independencia.
En concreto, los ciudadanos situados más a la izquierda se muestran algo más partidarios de la opción secesionista (un 34 %), como también aquellos que se sienten sólo catalanes, que optan por la secesión en un 57,6 % de los casos, frente al 34 % que defiende la vía negociadora.
De los resultados de la encuesta, que se llevó a cabo entre el 2 y 6 de julio a partir de 525 entrevistas, también llama la atención que el 52,8 % de los votantes de ERC son partidarios de negociar más autogobierno, en tanto que los que piden buscar la independencia representan el 38,5 % de los consultados.
Por contra, quienes votaron a Junts per Catalunya o la CUP en las últimas elecciones son más partidarios de la vía independentista como prioridad.
Según El Periódico, la opción negociadora se impone en todas las ciudades catalanas y los municipios de menos de 10.000 habitantes son los que registran un porcentaje independentista más alto (31,6 %), pero siempre por debajo de la vía negociadora.
