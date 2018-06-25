El 77% de los catalanes rechazan la prisión preventiva de los políticos soberanistas, según el último sondeo de GAD3 para La Vanguardia. Incluso, el 45% de los votantes de Cs es contrario a la situación carcelaria de Oriol Junqueras o Jordi Turull, entre otros.
En este sentido, el porcentaje de catalanes que no está de acuerdo con los delitos de rebelión y sedición, que se les imputa a la mayoría de los líderes del procés, roza el 70%, diez puntos más desde diciembre del pasado año. Además, la mitad de los votantes del PSC y el 30% de los electores de Ciudadanos está en contra de esas imputaciones.
El cuanto a la solución de la crisis en Catalunya, casi el 68% de los ciudadanos catalanes está a favor de la mejora del sistema de financiación. La opción de la reforma de la Constitución es la segunda más respaldada, mientras que la celebración de una consulta sobre la independencia es la tercera opción más votada.
