Catalunya La ANC reúne los 2,1 millones de euros para pagar la fianza del Govern de Puigdemont

El juez del Tribunal Supremo dictó esta fianza en concepto de responsabilidad civil para el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y sus 13 exconsellers, todos ellos procesados por el delito de malversación de caudales públicos.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, en una concentración a favor de la libertad de los políticos presos. EFE/Archivo

La presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, ha asegurado que la entidad ya tiene los 2,1 millones de euros que el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena dictó de fianza contra los 14 procesados por malversación -Carles Puigdemont y 13 exconsellers- en la causa sobre el proceso soberanista.

En una entrevista de 8tv este lunes recogida por Europa Press, ha afirmado que ya tienen el dinero en la caja y que "en principio" la entidad pagará esta fianza.

"No dejaremos solas a las familias", ha destacado Paluzie, y ha explicado que aún deben cerrar algunas cuestiones técnicas para hacer el pago de la fianza.

El juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena dictó una fianza de 2,1 millones de euros en concepto de responsabilidad civil para el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y sus 13 exconsellers, todos ellos procesados por el delito de malversación de caudales públicos.

En una providencia de fecha del pasado 27 de junio, el magistrado instructor requirió a los 14 procesados que aporten la cantidad de 2.135.948,6 euros fijada ya en el auto de procesamiento del pasado 21 de marzo y que el juez considera que se ha utilizado para organizar el referéndum del 1 de octubre.

