Catalunya La Audiencia Nacional procesa a Trapero por los delitos de sedición y organización criminal

Carmen Lamela también procesa al exdirector de los Mossos Pere Soler y al ex secretario general de Interior de la Generalitat César Puig.

El mayor de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluis Trapero, sale de la Audiencia tras prestar declaración como investigado por sedición ante la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional. /EFE

La juez de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela ha procesado al exjefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero por organización criminal y dos delitos de sedición por los hechos ocurridos el 20 y 21 de septiembre frente a la Consejería de Economía en Barcelona y la jornada del 1 de octubre.

Según han informado fuentes de la Audiencia, la juez también procesa por organización criminal y un único delito de sedición, por el 1 de octubre, al exdirector de los Mossos Pere Soler y al ex secretario general de Interior de la Generalitat César Puig.

