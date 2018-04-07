Público
Catalunya Carta de Cuixart desde la cárcel: "La justicia europea está desenmascarando el relato judicial"

En la misiva, el activista catalán analiza la puesta en libertad de Carles Puigdemont en Alemania y afirma que "la causa contra Catalunya es hoy más que nunca una causa contra la democracia".

El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, saluda a las personas que le arroparon al entrar en prisión. REUTERS

"La justicia europea está desenmascarando el relato judicial, político y mediático que define el soberanismo como un movimiento violento que se alzó en una rebelión", afirma Jordi Cuixart presidente de Òmnium Cultural de la que se ha hecho eco este sábado varios medios

​En la misiva, enviada desde la cárcel de Soto del Real y en la que valora la puesta en libertad de Carles Puigdemont, Cuixart afirma que "la causa contra Catalunya es hoy más que nunca una causa contra la democracia. La nueva campaña ‘Mañana puedes ser tú’, impulsada junto a entidades de derechos humanos, denuncia precisamente que en España cualquier persona que no comparta la versión oficial puede sufrir la represión, la vulneración impune de sus derechos básicos. Más allá de Cataluña, lo vemos en Madrid, el País Vasco o en Murcia; la represión y la censura amenaza activistas, artistas y todos aquellos que decidan levantar la voz".

​El activista, encarcelado en Soto del Real, añade que "en el corto plazo se vislumbra un juicio que debemos saber aprovechar como una palanca democrática de denuncia política en el Estado, en Europa y en el mundo entero. Un grito de alerta y auxilio a todos los demócratas del planeta. Si hacemos bien esta parte, tengo la convicción de que, en los próximos tiempos, el camino que nos espera estará lleno de nuevas oportunidades". Y concluye la carta con un una afirmación: "Ganaremos, pues hemos aprendido a ser libres cuando más oprimidos nos tienen".

