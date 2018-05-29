El exconseller y diputado de ERC Toni Comín ha decidido finalmente renunciar a su voto delegado, si bien mantiene su escaño en el Parlament, según ha informado el partido republicano.
Comín ha registrado a primera hora de esta mañana un escrito dirigido a la Mesa de la cámara catalana, en el que comunica que "deja sin efecto" su delegación de voto en el diputado y presidente del grupo parlamentario republicano, Sergi Sabrià.
La semana pasada, la Mesa dio de plazo una semana a ERC para que aportase la documentación necesaria para aclarar la situación legal de Comín, después de que la Justicia belga levantase las medidas cautelares contra el diputado.
(Habrá ampliación)
