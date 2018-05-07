Público
Catalunya El Consejo de Estado, favorable por unanimidad al recurso contra la ley para poder investir a distancia a Puigdemont

El Gobierno de Rajoy tenía preparado ya el jueves el recurso, a la espera de que el legislativo catalán aprobase la anunciada reforma de la Ley de Presidencia.

José Manuel Romay Beccaría, presidente del Consejo de Estado. CONGRESO/Archivo

El Consejo de Estado ha aprobado por unanimidad un informe favorable al criterio del Gobierno de recurrir ante el Tribunal Constitucional contra la ley aprobada por el Parlament de Catalunya para poder investir a Carles Puigdemont como presidente a distancia, han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la institución.

El órgano consultivo del Estado recibió el encargo el pasado viernes del Consejo de Ministros y su Comisión Permanente se ha reunido este lunes por la mañana para responder. Es obligado para el Ejecutivo solicitar este informe, pero no tiene que seguir el criterio del órgano asesor.

El Gobierno tenía preparado ya el jueves el recurso, a la espera de que el legislativo catalán aprobase la anunciada reforma de la Ley de Presidencia para poder investir a Puigdemont aunque no acuda al Parlament. En cuanto la norma se aprobó el viernes, el Ejecutivo inició los trámites para recurrirla.

También el Consell de Garanties Estutàries, el órgano consultivo de la Generalitat de Catalunya, falló la semana pasada que esta norma vulnera la Constitución y el Estatut y consideró además que no podía tramitarse por urgencia porque pretende modificar artículos sustanciales del Estatut.

Una vez que el Consejo de Estado ha aprobado el dictamen, lo remitirá al Ejecutivo y se podrá presentar el recurso. Como en ocasiones anteriores, el Gobierno solicitará la suspensión de la norma mientras el alto tribunal resuelve el asunto.

