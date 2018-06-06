Público
Público

Catalunya El Constitucional admite a trámite los recursos de Turull y Rull contra la prisión provisional

Los recurrentes argumentan que la medida cautelar vulnera su derecho a la participación política y al juez imparcial.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El candidato de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Jordi Turull (derecha), y el diputado de JxCat Josep Rull (izquierda) a su llegada al Tribunal Supremo. | ZIPI (EFE)

Los exconsellers Josep Rull y Jordi Turull a su llegada al Tribunal Supremo. | EFE/ZIPI/Archivo

El pleno del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha admitido a trámite los recursos de amparo de los exconsellers Jordi Turull y Josep Rull contra el auto de la Sala Penal del Tribunal Supremo que le mantiene en prisión provisional.

En su resolución el alto tribunal aprecia que los recursos presentan especial trascendencia constitucional, porque podrían afectar a un derecho fundamental sobre el que podría no haber doctrina.

Los recurrentes argumentan que la medida cautelar de prisión preventiva vulnera su derecho a la participación política y al juez imparcial.

Además, hacen una petición añadida, la de suspender la prisión provisional, algo que ya ha rechazado en ocasiones anteriores el Constitucional.

A este respecto, el TC acuerda formar una "pieza separada y conceder un plazo de tres días al Ministerio Fiscal y a los solicitantes en amparo para que formulen alegaciones al respecto".

Turull y Rull también solicitaban una medida cautelarísima en relación con la publicación del nombramiento como consejeros del Gobierno de la Generalitat de Cataluña. El Pleno ha decidido que no ha lugar a dicha petición.

Etiquetas