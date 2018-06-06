El pleno del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha admitido a trámite los recursos de amparo de los exconsellers Jordi Turull y Josep Rull contra el auto de la Sala Penal del Tribunal Supremo que le mantiene en prisión provisional.
En su resolución el alto tribunal aprecia que los recursos presentan especial trascendencia constitucional, porque podrían afectar a un derecho fundamental sobre el que podría no haber doctrina.
Los recurrentes argumentan que la medida cautelar de prisión preventiva vulnera su derecho a la participación política y al juez imparcial.
Además, hacen una petición añadida, la de suspender la prisión provisional, algo que ya ha rechazado en ocasiones anteriores el Constitucional.
A este respecto, el TC acuerda formar una "pieza separada y conceder un plazo de tres días al Ministerio Fiscal y a los solicitantes en amparo para que formulen alegaciones al respecto".
Turull y Rull también solicitaban una medida cautelarísima en relación con la publicación del nombramiento como consejeros del Gobierno de la Generalitat de Cataluña. El Pleno ha decidido que no ha lugar a dicha petición.
