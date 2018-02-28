Público
Público

Catalunya Cs y PSC recurren la tramitación de la propuesta de la CUP para ratificar la independencia

El PSC pide también un informe a los letrados de la cámara y argumentan que las propuestas de la CUP son "manifiestamente contrarias a los principios básicos constitucionales y estatutarios"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, charla con el secretario de la mesa durante la reunión mantenida esta mañana de la mesa del Parlament. EFE/ Marta Pérez

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, charla con el secretario de la mesa durante la reunión mantenida esta mañana de la mesa del Parlament. EFE/ Marta Pérez

Cs y PSC han decidido recurrir la decisión de la Mesa del Parlament de admitir a trámite una iniciativa de la CUP para "reafirmar y reiterar la declaración de independencia" del 27-O, y otra de JxCat para legitimar a Carles Puigdemont (JxCat) y rechazar la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución. 

Esto hace que la Mesa deba volver a reunirse para estudiar estos recursos antes de votarse las iniciativas en el pleno de este jueves a las 10, pero con toda probabilidad se desestimarán porque JxCat y ERC tienen mayoría en el órgano rector de la Cámara.

Los primeros en presentar el recurso han sido los socialistas catalanes, y Cs prevé hacerlo entre la tarde de este miércoles y la mañana del jueves.

El recurso del PSC señala que las propuestas de la CUP y JxCat son "manifiestamente contrarias a los principios básicos constitucionales y estatutarios", ya que pretenden reiterar una declaración unilateral de independencia.

También destaca que el redactado de las iniciativas de JxCat y de la CUP "no deja lugar a dudas" de que busca reiterar la proclamación de una república, que desencadenó en la activación del artículo 155.

Los textos "vulneran prácticamente todo el título preliminar de la Constitución" y el Estatut, alerta el PSC, y añade que infringen las sentencias e indicaciones del Tribunal Constitucional (TC).

Por todo eso, los socialistas catalanes piden reconsiderar la admisión a trámite de las iniciativas y que se encargue un informe jurídico a los letrados del Parlament sobre su legalidad.

Etiquetas