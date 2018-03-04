El diputado de la CUP en el Parlament, Vidal Aragonés, ha defendido este domingo que la posibilidad de repetir elecciones en Catalunya "no depende" de la CUP y ha asegurado que JxCat y ERC tienen otras opciones para formar un Govern: desobedecer o pactar con otros partidos.
En una entrevista de Rac1 recogida por Europa Press, ha sostenido que JxCat y ERC pueden optar por delegar el voto de sus diputados en Bélgica Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín, ya que, a su juicio, el Estado y el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) no deben decidir qué diputados tienen derecho a voto.
Si lograran delegar su voto, JxCat y ERC tendrían mayoría para aprobar una investidura en segunda vuelta, aunque esto podría abrir un nuevo contencioso judicial, ya que tanto el Tribunal Supremo como los letrados del Parlament ya han expresado su rechazo a que los diputados en Bélgica puedan delegar su voto.
Ha afirmado que esto sería un ejercicio de desobediencia, como pide la CUP, pero también de cumplir el mandato democrático de las elecciones del 21 de diciembre y no someterse a la "actuación represiva del Estado español".
Aragonés ha señalado que otra opción es que JxCat y ERC busquen pactar con otras formaciones en el Parlament: "Si tienen una perspectiva de gestionar durante cuatro años una autonomía, quizás tendrán que buscar una fuerza política que les pueda comprar este relato".
