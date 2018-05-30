El Diari Oficial de la Generalitat (Dogc) publicado este miércoles sobre la 1.15 de la madrugada no incluye el decreto firmado el martes por el presidente Quim Torra en que nombra de nuevo a los consellers de su Govern.
Este decreto sustituye al que firmó el 19 de mayo pero que el Gobierno central impidió publicar en el Dogc por incluir a cuatro consellers del Govern de Carles Puigdemont que ahora están presos o en el extranjero: Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Lluís Puig y Toni Comín.
Este martes, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha decidido desbloquear la situación y ha renunciado a nombrar a los consellers que tienen causas pendientes con la Justicia.
Los cuatro nuevos consellers que están en el segundo decreto son Laura Borràs (Cultura), Damià Calvet (Territorio y Sostenibilidad), Alba Vergés (Salud) y Àngels Chacón (Empresa y Conocimiento): Chacón sustituye en Empresa y Conocimiento a Elsa Artadi, que pasa a ser consellera de Presidencia y mantiene la portavocía del Govern que ya le asignaba el primer decreto.
