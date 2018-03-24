Público
Público

Catalunya La economista Elisenda Paluzie, nueva presidenta de la ANC

Con la renovación, la entidad se está "reafirmando", de forma que "por cada cabeza que corten, saldrá otra nueva", asegura Paluzie en alusión a su predecesor en el cargo, Jordi Sànchez, en prisión por el 'procés'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los nuevos miembros del secretariado nacional de la ANC toman posesión y deciden que Elisenda Paluzie (2d) presidirá la entidad, después de ser la más votada en las elecciones internas del pasado fin de semana. EFE/Marta Pérez

Los nuevos miembros del secretariado nacional de la ANC toman posesión y deciden que Elisenda Paluzie (2d) presidirá la entidad, después de ser la más votada en las elecciones internas del pasado fin de semana. EFE/Marta Pérez

El secretariado de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha elegido presidenta a la economista Elisenda Paluzie, con 71 votos a favor y dos en blanco, según han informado fuentes de la entidad soberanista.

La renovación de la cúpula de la ANC se decide este sábado en una reunión en Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona), a la que han asistido 73 de los 77 miembros del secretariado de la entidad, quienes fueron elegidos por los afiliados en una consulta celebrada el sábado pasado.

En declaraciones a la prensa tras su elección, Paluzie, la miembro del secretariado de la ANC que más votos recibió el pasado sábado, ha asegurado que con la renovación de este sábado la entidad se está "reafirmando", de forma que "por cada cabeza que corten, saldrá otra nueva", en alusión a su predecesor en el cargo, Jordi Sànchez, en prisión por el procés

Etiquetas