CATALUNYA ERC afirma, ahora, que apoyará la candidatura de Jordi Sànchez si hay un "acuerdo a tres"

Los republicanos aceptan ahora que el candidato a la presidencia de la Generalitat sea Sánchez a pesar de que ayer defendían que ese puesto debía ser para Junqueras

Jordi Sabrià, portavoz de ERC, en una rueda de prensa reciente. EUROPA PRESS

El portavoz de ERC Sergi Sabrià ha afirmado este sábado que apoyará que el candidato a la investidura sea el número dos de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, si hay un "acuerdo a tres bandas" entre JxCat, ERC y la CUP.

"Si hoy podemos tener un nombre que pueda figurar en el acuerdo, ERC no será un freno para tener un Govern independentista", expresó en una entrevista de Rac1.

Aseguró que la prioridad de ERC es recuperar las instituciones, y dijo que el nombre del líder de los republicanos y exvicepresidente de la Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras, "no está sobre la mesa".

"Ningún nombre será un escollo. La prioridad es que las negociaciones vayan bien. Los nombres, por nuestra parte, no serán un problema", dijo, y subrayó que trabajan para poder acordar un nombre que reúna el apoyo de la mayoría de diputados soberanistas.

Preguntado sobre el estado de las negociaciones, Sabrià ha apuntado que quedan aspectos relacionados con el proceso constituyente y el plan de Govern, así como infraestructuras e impuestos, entre otros.

