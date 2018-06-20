Público
Catalunya El exconseller Santi Vila se da de baja del PDeCAT

Lo ha hecho para no interferir en el congreso que la formación tiene previsto celebrar en julio y para tener independencia de criterio en el momento político actual.

El exconseller de Empresa Santi Vila. EFE/Archivo

El exconseller de Empresa, de Cultura y de Territori i Sostenibilitat con los gobiernos de Artur Mas y Carles Puigdemont, Santi Vila, se ha dado de baja del PDeCAT, el partido en el que militaba, han explicado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras.

Según publica La Vanguardia, lo ha hecho para no interferir en el congreso que la formación tiene previsto celebrar en julio y para tener independencia de criterio en el momento político actual.

Vila, también exalcalde de Figueres (Girona), dimitió del Govern un día antes del 27 de octubre de 2017, en desacuerdo con la declaración de la república que se disponía a hacer el Parlament.

