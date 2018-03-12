Público
Catalunya La Fiscalía pedirá la detención internacional de Puigdemont cuando sea procesado

El "Ministerio Fiscal procederá a ejercitar las oportunas peticiones una vez se hayan dictado auto de procesamiento en la causa" contra Carles Puigdemont, Lluís Puig, Antoni Comín, Meritxell Serret, y Anna Gabriel.

El fiscal general del Estado, Julián Sánchez Melgar, durante una comparecencia ante la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso EFE/Zipi

La Fiscalía ha informado este lunes que no pedirá al juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, que instruye los hechos relacionados con el 'procés', que reactive las ordenes de detención europeas contra el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, cuatro exconselers catalanes, y la exdiputada de la CUP Anna Gabriel.

Así lo ha anunciado en un comunicado en el que explica que el "Ministerio Fiscal procederá a ejercitar las oportunas peticiones una vez se hayan dictado auto de procesamiento en la causa" contra Puigdemont, Lluís Puig, Antoni Comín y Meritxell Serret, todos ellos en Bruselas (Bélgica).

También contra Clara Ponsatí, que este sábado que ha abandonado Bélgica y se ha reincorporado a la Universidad de Saint Andrews, situada en Escocia (Reino Unido); y Anna Gabriel, refugiada en Suiza desde finales del mes de febrero, para evitar comparecer ante el juez Llarena, como investigada.

