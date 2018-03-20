Público
Catalunya La Fiscalía pide libertad bajo fianza de 100.000 euros para Forn 

La petición ha sido realizada durante la vista ante la sala de apelaciones del alto del tribunal, en la que la defensa del exmandatario ha solicitado su puesta en libertad al considerar que no hay riesgo de reiteración delictiva.

Joaquim Forn, conseller de Interior cesado. EFE/Archivo

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha interesado este martes la excarcelación del exconsejero catalán de Interior, Joaquim Forn, bajo fianza de 100.00 euros, han informado fuentes de la defensa del investigado.

La petición ha sido realizada durante la vista ante la sala de apelaciones del alto del tribunal, en la que la defensa del exmandatario ha solicitado su puesta en libertad al considerar que no hay riesgo de reiteración delictiva en los delitos de rebelión, sedición y malversación de caudales públicos que se le imputan indiciariamente por su participación en el 'procés'.

Vox ha solicitado por su parte que el ex miembro del Govern de Carles Puigdemont continúe en prisión preventiva.

