Catalunya El Gobierno recurre al Tribunal Constitucional la ley que permitiría investir a distancia a Puigdemont

Mariano Rajoy ha presidido una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Ministros para aprobar la presentación del recurso, que cuenta con el aval unánime del Consejo de Estado.

Mariano Rajoy y Carles Puigdemont - EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha acordado hoy presentar un recurso ante el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) contra la reforma de la Ley de Presidencia de la Generalitat de Cataluña que permitiría la investidura a distancia del expresidente Carles Puigdemont.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, Mariano Rajoy, ha presidido una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Ministros para aprobar la presentación del recurso, que cuenta con el aval unánime del Consejo de Estado, con lo que "el Gobierno cumple con su deber defendiendo la Constitución y el respeto a la ley", según ha escrito el presidente en su cuenta de Twitter. Un recurso que el TC -cuyo pleno se encuentra reunido desde ayer- podría admitir a trámite hoy mismo, lo que supondría la suspensión automática de la ley.

