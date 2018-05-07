Público
Catalunya El Gobierno se reúne esta semana para recurrir al TC y frenar la investidura a distancia de Puigdemont 

El Ejecutivo cuenta ya con el dictamen del Consejo de Estado que ha avalado por unanimidad la presentación del recurso contra la ley de Presidencia de Catalunya.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, y el portavoz del Ejecutivo, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. | MARISCAL (EFE)

El Gobierno se reunirá de forma extraordinaria esta semana para recurrir al Tribunal Constitucional la ley de Presidencia de Catalunya y frenar así la investidura a distancia de Carles Puigdemont. Fuentes del Ejecutivo han confirmado la reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Ministros y han descartado que vaya a tener lugar este mismo lunes.

El Gobierno contará ya con el dictamen del Consejo de Estado que, reunido esta mañana, ha avalado por unanimidad la presentación del recurso contra la ley, aprobada el pasado viernes por el Parlament de Catalunya.

Está previsto que el Tribunal Constitucional, que se reúne en pleno mañana y se extenderá a lo largo de la semana, admita el miércoles el recurso del Gobierno y suspenda la aplicación de la ley.

