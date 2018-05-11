El juez que investiga el proceso soberanista catalán en el Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, ha remitido un escrito al Tribunal Superior de Schleswig-Holstein en el que plantea la opción de que entregue al expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont por un delito de sedición.
Fuentes del Supremo han confirmado el envío de este documento, adelantado por La Vanguardia, con el que el juez plantea esa posibilidad en el caso de que los jueces alemanes consideren que no se dan los requisitos para entregar a Puigdemont por un delito de rebelión al no apreciar la concurrencia del requisito de violencia.
Como hiciera en el auto dictado el miércoles en el que confirmó el procesamiento de todos los implicados en el procés, el magistrado plantea la posibilidad de que lo ocurrido en los días previos y posteriores al referéndum del 1-O y ese mismo día se interprete como sedición.
Por ello, pide a los magistrados alemanes que se centren en los hechos que figuran en los informes remitidos más allá de su calificación jurídica. Es decir, que analicen si un intento de romper la Constitución, aunque fuera sin violencia, no sería delito en Alemania; si un intento de segregación de un land no sería delictivo.
La diferencia entre ambos delitos radica en que la rebelión implica el uso de la violencia para obtener ese tipo de fines, en tanto que la sedición conlleva un alzamiento "tumultuario".
El magistrado, pese a defender que hubo violencia "conscientemente asumida y buscada", admite la posibilidad de que la Fiscalía acuse por sedición (que contempla condenas de hasta quince años de cárcel).
Lo que no aceptaría el Supremo en ningún caso sería la entrega por un delito menor, como la malversación.
Además, las fuentes han confirmado la decisión del juez de dividir la causa en dos piezas separadas, la principal, con todos aquellos que están puestos a disposición de la justicia o y otra con los siete huidos.
Lo ha hecho tras constatar que la diferencia de ritmos podría dilatar el proceso e impedir su objetivo de que los hechos se juzguen este mismo año.
