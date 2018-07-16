Público
Catalunya Los letrados del Parlament proponen que los diputados suspendidos deleguen su voto

Proponen que puedan ser sustituidos por diputados de su grupo como solución para no alterar las mayorías de la cámara

Los exconsellers Jordi Turull y Josep Rull a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo

Los letrados del Parlament proponen como solución para no alterar las mayorías que hay en la cámara que los diputados suspendidos por el Tribunal Supremo puedan delegar su voto y su capacidad de suscribir iniciativas en otros representantes que adquirirían la condición de "sustituto".

En el informe elaborado por los letrados, éstos defienden que se garantice el voto de los seis diputados suspendidos por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena con "una sustitución temporal por parte de un diputado del mismo grupo parlamentario".

La solución propuesta por los servicios jurídicos del Parlament no excluye que las defensas de los diputados afectados por la suspensión presenten un recurso contra la aplicación del artículo 384 bis del Código Penal, tal y como ya han hecho hoy.

