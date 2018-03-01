El juez que investiga en el Supremo el procés hacia la declaración de independencia, Pablo Llarena, ha acordado declarar esta causa "compleja", lo que le permitirá extender el plazo para culminar el sumario de los seis meses previstos por la ley en principio, hasta un máximo de dieciocho.
El magistrado lo ha acordado a petición del fiscal y con el acuerdo de todas las partes, es decir, el abogado del Estado y la acusación popular, además de la práctica totalidad de las defensas de los imputados.
La medida permitirá al magistrado abrir juicio oral después del momento inicialmente estimado, que diversas fuentes han calculado para la primavera de este año, de modo que fuera posible que la vista se celebrara en otoño. No obstante, la declaración de complejidad para la causa permite al juez disponer de más plazo, pero no le obliga a nada.
La Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal prevé que "el instructor, a instancia del Ministerio Fiscal y previa audiencia de las partes, podrá declarar la instrucción compleja a los efectos previstos en el apartado siguiente cuando, por circunstancias sobrevenidas a la investigación, ésta no pudiera razonablemente completarse en el plazo estipulado o concurran de forma sobrevenida algunas de las circunstancias previstas en el apartado siguiente de este artículo".
"Si la instrucción es declarada compleja, el plazo de duración de la instrucción será de dieciocho meses, que el instructor de la causa podrá prorrogar por igual plazo o uno inferior a instancia del Ministerio Fiscal y previa audiencia de las partes. La solicitud de prórroga deberá presentarse por escrito, al menos, tres días antes de la expiración del plazo máximo", afirma.
