Hace dos meses, Carles Puigdemont denunció a las autoridades policiales y judiciales belgas el hallazgo en su coche de un dispositivo de seguimiento, una baliza, que había localizado el sargento de los Mossos Lluís Escolà, que acompañaba al expresident en huida a Bélgica, según informa La Vanguardia.
La baliza fue localizada en los bajos del Renault Espace que utiliza Puigdemont para sus desplazamientos en el país europeo. El sargento de los Mossos realizaba a diario una revisión del vehículo y de la vivienda del expresident.
Este policía no era uno de las cuatro personas que acompañaban a Puigdemont de su huida de Finlandia al encontrarse de baja médica; además de tener un expediente abierto por su actuación en los primeros momentos de la estancia del expresident en Bélgica
Carles Puigdemont sabía que los servicios secretos españoles tenían controlado su vehículo, pero se arriesgó y decidió ir por carretera a su refugio, pasando por Alemania, donde fue detenido.
El viernes por la mañana agentes del CNI siguieron el Renault desde Waterloo hasta Estocolmo. Allí, el político fue recogido por el coche con matrícula belga tras haber abandonado Finlandia en transbordador confiado de que podría atravesar Dinamarca, Alemania y Holanda hasta llegar a Bruselas. El CNI y la Policía Nacional se repartieron el seguimiento.
