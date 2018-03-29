Público
Catalunya Puigdemont y los exconsellers exiliados abren una web para costear su defensa

La página web, con el dominio defensaexili.org, se define como una "vía de apoyo a las necesidades puntuales de defensa jurídica, seguridad y apoyo logístico" de los exmiembros del Govern en el extranjero.

Web creada por los exmiembros del Govern para reacudar fondos para su defensa.

Carles Puigdemont ha anunciado a través de sus redes sociales la apertura de una web de donaciones para costear su "defensa jurídica, seguridad y apoyo logístico" en el extranjero, así como la del resto de exmiembros del Govern que se encuentran fuera del país.

Así lo ha anunciado la cuenta de Twitter de Puigdemont, gestionada por su entorno mientras se encuentra en prisión provisional, en un mensaje en que piden a la ciudadanía "difusión" de la web y la "aportación de la cantidad que puedan".

La página web, con el dominio defensaexili.org, se define como una "vía de apoyo a las necesidades puntuales de defensa jurídica, seguridad y apoyo logístico" de Carles Puigdemont, así como del resto del Govern en el extranjero, "ante la represión ejercida por parte del Estado español".

En la página aparece un formulario para que el donante inserte sus datos, así como la cantidad que desea donar, aunque no incluye un contador con el total de la cantidad recaudada, como es el caso de la web de donaciones abierta por la exconsellera Clara Ponsatí.

Además, la web afirma estar "diseñada para proteger a las personas donantes y cumple la ley de la protección de datos" y el donante que lo desee puede recibir información sobre "los gastos cubiertos", si así lo indica en el formulario.

Esta iniciativa para costear la defensa del antiguo Govern se sitúa en la línea de la que comenzó Ponsatí ayer, 28 de marzo, y que hoy ya recoge más de 7.000 donaciones por valor de unos 245.000 euros (215.000 libras esterlinas).

