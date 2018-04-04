El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha asegurado en una entrevista con los diputados del partido Die Linke Zaklin Nastic y Diether Dehm realizada el domingo en la cárcel de Neumünster y difundida este martes en weltnetzTV: "Si la justicia alemana me dice que puedo salir de la cárcel, pero tengo que quedarme en el país, me quedaré. Por supuesto que no me escaparé".



En la entrevista, Puigdemont defiende ser un progresista y estar contra la violencia y contra cualquier tipo de discriminación. Asegura que debe respetar la decisión de las autoridades alemanas.

Además, explica a los diputados el caso del expresidente de la Generalitat Lluís Companys, además de criticar la ausencia de separación de poderes en España.

Puigdemont defiende que ha sido elegido por el pueblo catalán y que está llevando a cabo el programa electoral por el que se le votó: "Hago mi trabajo, no es un crimen". Poco después asegura que no hay ni una sola prueba de que se haya gastado dinero público en la convocatoria del referéndum del 1 de octubre.

