El líder de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), Carles Puigdemont, ha asegurado este viernes que la "rendición" no forma parte de su vocabulario. En una entrevista en Rac1, ha dicho que "si de alguna cosa puedo dar certeza es que la rendición en el ejercicio de las responsabilidades no forma parte de mi diccionario".

Un día después de haber renunciado provisionalmente a su pretensión de ser investido president, ha afirmado que tiene intención de "volver" y presidir la Generalitat. Puigdemont también ha denunciado la "democracia de pladur" que, a su juicio, hay en España.

Puigdemont no ha descartado una repetición electoral si no se respetan los resultados de las elecciones del 21-D, pero ha alertado de que si el Estado pone "trabas" a la investidura de Sànchez como presidente de la Generalitat estará cometiendo "un gravísimo error" y "probablemente también un delito".

Además, el expresident ha augurado un "colapso constitucional" en el Estado si se produce un veto judicial a la investidura de Jordi Sànchez, líder de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana, y acaba habiendo unas nuevas elecciones en Catalunya.

Puigdemont ha indicado que a pesar de estar preso en Soto del Real, Sànchez puede ser investido presidente. De igual modo, el líder de ANC solicitará su puesta en libertad al juez del Supremo Pablo Llarena para poder acudir a su propia investidura. Y si no se la conceden, quiere ejercer la presidencia de la Generalitat desde la prisión.