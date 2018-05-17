El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha conversado este jueves por teléfono con el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y han acordado buscar una fecha para mantener un encuentro "en los próximos días" tras la situación abierta en Catalunya, según han confirmado desde Moncloa y desde el partido morado.
Este mismo jueves, el jefe del Ejecutivo se ha reunido en el Palacio de la Moncloa con el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que le ha planteado aplicar un nuevo artículo 155 en Catalunya que incluya control de las cuentas de la Generalitat, de la cúpula de los Mossos d'Esquadra, y de TV3.
Además, fuentes del Ejecutivo han confirmado que Rajoy ha conversado también esta mañana con Iglesias y han acordado encargar a sus respectivos equipos que busquen una fecha para una entrevista entre ambos.
Iglesias: "No estamos de acuerdo con la línea represiva"
Esta charla la ha confirmado el propio Pablo Iglesias en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, un mensaje que ha recogido Europa Press. "He hablado con Mariano Rajoy. Hemos acordado vernos en los próximos días para hablar de Catalunya".
El líder del partido morado ha señalado que su formación no está de acuerdo "con la excepcionalidad ni con la línea represiva de los partidos monárquicos". "Pero el diálogo sin exclusiones entre todos los actores es imprescindible", ha apostillado.
He hablado con Mariano Rajoy. Hemos acordado vernos en los próximos días para hablar de Catalunya. No estamos de acuerdo con la excepcionalidad ni con la línea represiva de los partidos monárquicos, pero el diálogo sin exclusiones entre todos los actores es imprescindible— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) 17 de mayo de 2018
