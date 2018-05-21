El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha advertido este lunes de que lo que está ocurriendo en Catalunya es un riesgo para el progreso económico en España y ha reclamado un "Gobierno viable, que cumpla la ley y que sea capaz de dialogar en serio".
Durante su intervención en Vigo, en la inauguración de la Asamblea General de Socios del Círculo de Empresarios de Galicia, el jefe del Ejecutivo ha explicado los riesgos a los que se enfrenta la economía española en estos momentos y ha citado expresamente la situación de Catalunya.
Mariano Rajoy se ha comprometido a que el Gobierno pondrá "todo de su parte" y hará "todo lo que esté en su mano" para superar la situación, pero ha advertido que para ello es necesario un Gobierno "que sea capaz de dialogar en serio" y acompasar las declaraciones de voluntad de hablar con los hechos.
Seguirá ampliación.
