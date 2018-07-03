El convoy de la Guardia Civil que ha de trasladar a Catalunya a un primer grupo de los independentistas catalanes que se encuentran en prisión preventiva en Madrid ha salido pasadas las diez de la mañana de este martes de la cárcel de Valdemoro.
Según fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias consultadas por Europa Press, en este furgón viajan ya rumbo a Catalunya los presos varones que este lunes fueron reunidos en Valdemoro ante el inminente traslado: el exvicepresidente del Govern Oriol Junqueras, el exconseller Raül Romeva, el expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sánchez y el presidente de Omnium Cultural Jordi Cuixart.
Por su parte, las dos mujeres en prisión preventiva por su participación en el procés, Dolors Bassa y Carmen Forcadell, estaban a la misma hora pendientes de su correspondiente traslado a Catalunya.
